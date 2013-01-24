In the age of digitalization, it is now more important than ever for hospitals to be capable of transformation in order to remain competitive. However, it is estimated that nearly two-thirds of all transformation projects fail. At Philips, we believe that the success or failure of transformation is determined by not only the quality of the strategic transformation concept itself, but how the concept is executed. That is why we pay special attention to the implementation process.

What makes our consulting service unique is that we offer help to our clients during the operational phase. As solution providers, we offer long-term support to hospitals by working collaboratively to optimize processes in the areas of quality of care and economic efficiency and to improve patient experience and staff satisfaction. For us, this also involves taking time to define key performance indicators with the client and assuming responsibility for achieving those goals.

Analysis: As concise as possible

Performance indicators enable an objective comparison of the current and desired state. During transformation projects, it is common to invest a lot of time and energy into analyzing the current state. At Philips, we do this differently by keeping the current state assessment as concise as possible. Once we have identified the areas for improvement and their causes, we jump straight into the prototyping. During this phase, hospital staff work together with experts in our HealthSuite Labs to develop initial solutions and assess their feasibility. Interdisciplinary teams are a crucial factor here, as the design thinking methodology we use is based on embracing different perspectives. It brings together people from different departments, professions, and hierarchy levels so that they can be creative together in a safe space. The more diverse the teams, the greater the potential for innovative ideas.

Change cannot be achieved using a top-down approach only

Transformation processes always present a particular challenge that can initially cause a feeling of uncertainty. Some people react with an "I can't be bothered" mentality or even refusal, while others withdraw. No one yells, "Yippee, everything is going to change now!" That is why real change doesn't just happen from the top down. To establish acceptance and motivation, there must an awareness of why the change is necessary. Just as important is the involvement of stakeholders early in the process. At Philips, we involve staff in every stage of the project so they play an active role in shaping the transformation. Our CoCreate approach is particularly valuable here. For example, our customers appreciate how we succeed in creating a constructive dynamic, as well as a mutual understanding between the various professional groups, such as doctors, nursing staff and management.