Hospital Ventilation Success - Systems & Techniques

It’s no exaggeration to say that NIV has revolutionized the treatment of acute respiratory failure.4 And recently, high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen delivery has gained popularity as part of a strategy for supportive therapy in many clinical situations, including weaning.
Learn what experts are saying about these modalities.
Clinicians understand that while invasive ventilation can be lifesaving, the risk of potential complications – like infections and injury to the lungs and other organs – runs high. That’s why NIV has become a widely used therapy option and is now considered the mode of choice for some conditions.
NIV has also been associated with reduced length of hospital stay and reduces mortality, patient discomfort and length of-stay for exacerbations of COPD compared to standard therapy.5
Application
Minimize ventilator acquired pneumonia6
Decreases work of breathing
Oral patency
Here are some tips:
Set realistic expectations – NIV does not avoid intubation in all cases – a NIV failure rate of 20-40% is expected based on current clinical evidence.7
Experience matters – Only practice of NIV will lead to the needed experience to perform successful NIV.
Noninvasive ventilation is one of those rare medical technologies that both improves patient outcomes and reduces treatment costs.”
– Adam Seiver, MD, PhD, MBA, chief medical officer, Philips Monitoring and Analytics & Therapeutic Care
|
Complication
|
Remedy8
|
Nasal congestion
|
Try humidification or speak to the physician for various remedies to assist with this problem
|
Nasal or oral dryness
|
Add humidification, nasal saline, oral/nasal hygiene, or decrease leak
|
Sinus or ear pain
|
Lower inspiratory pressure
|
Gastric inflation
|
Avoid excessive inspiratory pressures (over 20 cmH2O)
|
Eye irritation
|
Check mask fit, readjust bottom headgear straps, and be aware of air leaks near eyes
|
Failure to ventilate
|
Use sufficient pressures, optimize patient-ventilator synchrony
|
Complication
|
Remedy8
|
Discomfort
|
Check fit, adjust straps, or change the mask
|
Nasal or oral dryness
|
Add humidification, nasal saline, oral/nasal hygiene and manage leak by decreasing the amount of leak
|
Nasal bridge redness or ulceration
|
Use an artificial skin, minimize strap tension, use LiquiCell, alternate masks or use a PerforMax or Total face mask
|
Skin irritation or rashes
|
Use a skin barrier lotion and/or topical corticosteroids, change to a mask made from a different material, be sure to properly clean the mask
|
Claustrophobic reactions
|
Try a nasal mask or