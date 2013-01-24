Advanced Molecular Imaging

“As a doctor you always have to look at quality, but as a chairman I also have to balance quality and finances, and the balancing is the day to day problem.”
Dr. Siert Knollema, Head of Nuclear Medicine department, Isala Klinieken, The Netherlands
“You think that you finished your medical school and your training, while in fact you spend the rest of your life in training. These innovations have forced us to keeping that mind-set, and I want to learn more all the time.”
Dr. Mukbil Hourani, Professor and Chairman Department of Diagnostic Radiology, American University of Beirut, Lebanon
“We know clinical processes. Our clinical experts collaborate with you to plan patient flows and clinical processes that work within your organization.”
Debbie Slye, Head of Clinical services, Philips HealthTech
