Terms of use IPL Lumea app

Thank you for your interest in Lumea IPL! This Philips Lumea IPL is offered to you by Philips International B.V., Amstelplein 2, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands. We welcome you to use this App for your personal assistance for the Lumea, there are just a few rules and restrictions we ask you to keep in mind!



What this App does for you:



Provide you with information on Philips Lumea products Allow you to communicate with Philips for matters related to your Lumea Help you setting up the device for best results, linked to your skin tone and hair color Keep track of past and upcoming treatments presented in a clear treatment schedule Remind you of upcoming treatments by sending notifications



We encourage you to read on; by using the App, you accept the terms as mentioned below.



Other things you should know about this App:



Privacy: Please be aware that there is a separate privacy statement applicable for this app. You are sincerely encouraged to read that statement.



License: You may use this App in in connection with the purpose as described above.



Third parties: It is possible that when you use this App you will (also) use a service, download a piece of software, or purchase goods that are provided by a third party. Please know that those third parties may have their own applicable rules and restrictions, separate from these conditions of use.



Warranties: Our goal is to provide you with a great App and a great App user experience. Do know that we are only able to provide you the App "as-is". Although we would love to, we unfortunately cannot warrant anything about the App or its content.



Liability: As much faith as we have in our App, there is always the possibility that things don't work as they are supposed to. In the unfortunate event that the App would not work or any content may be lost, please accept our sincerest apologies. We certainly understand that it is unfortunate and inconvenient. Unfortunately, we cannot accept any liability for any damages incurred as a result of your use of the App. IN ANY EVENT WE ARE NOT LIABLE FOR AMOUNTS EXCEEDING THE FEES PAID IN CONNECTION WITH THE APP.



User content: You will be asked to select your skin tone and hair color. Based on your input the App will recommend you the most appropriate product settings. The App will keep track of your past and upcoming treatments, based on your input. This user content will not be shared publicly.



Jailbreak devices: This App is not intended for use on devices on which the operating system does not match the default standard anymore (“Jailbreak Devices”). You agree that you will not attempt to install or use the App on any Jailbreak Device. Any attempt to install or use the App on a Jailbreak Device will constitute breach of these terms, and may result in account termination, without refund, at the sole discretion of Philips. Philips is not liable for any damages resulting from the use on Jailbreak Devices.



Jurisdiction: These conditions of use shall be construed, interpreted and governed by the laws of the Netherlands without regard to conflicts of law provisions thereof.



Have fun!