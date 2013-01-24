When you consent to sharing your App data to help improve the App and receive personalized services, we collect and process your App usage data as detailed below. To do so, we use several service providers that process your App data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information.



Adobe Analytics. This App uses Adobe Analytics, an analytics service (“Adobe Analytics”) provided by Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (“Adobe”). Adobe Analytics uses “cookies” or similar techniques, which are text files placed in your App, in order to help the App to analyze overall traffic patterns through our App. By transmitting the information generated by the cookie about the use of the App to Adobe, Adobe ensures that your IP address is anonymized before geo-localization can be used and is replaced by a generic IP address before storage. On behalf of Philips, Adobe will use this information for the evaluation of your use of the App, compiling reports on App activity for Philips, and in order to provide other services relating to App activity and use of the App to Philips. Adobe will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Adobe.





Apptentive. This App uses Apptentive, a feedback and communication service ("Apptentive") provided by Apptentive Inc. Apptentive uses a technology similar to a "cookie" in order to help the App analyze the overall traffic patterns and collect your feedback through the App. On behalf of Philips, Apptentive will use information about your device (such as manufacturer, model, and operating system), App usage patterns, and information you choose to provide (such as survey responses or feedback) to provide services to Philips to help them understand App usage, provide support, and improve their products and services. Your IP address is anonymized prior to use and storage within Apptentive's products and services.









Branch Metrics. This App uses Branch Metrics, a service provided by Branch Metrics Inc. (“Branch”), to deep-link users into the App, analyze how users access and use the App and use these insights to improve the App. On behalf of Philips, Branch will process information generated about your use of the App (such as the mobile platform, timestamp, API key (identifier for application), App version, device identifier, iOS Identifier for Advertising, iOS Identifier for Vendors, Android Advertiser ID, IP address, the device model, manufacturer and device O/S, session start/stop time, mobile network code and network status). If you downloaded the App by clicking on a Philips Ad on one of our marketing partners’ platforms, such as Facebook, Apple or Google, and decide to provide consent, Branch will collect Ad measurement data from your mobile device, including unique identifiers and analytics data on the Ad that you clicked on and other App events (such as first install, open and App sharing via the App’s sharing feature). To understand the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns and measure engagement, we share your Ad measurement data with the platform we used to run the Ad which will then use the data to report on the effectiveness of our Ads. By consenting to the use of Branch, you agree to the sharing of your Ad measurement data with the platform you used when clicking on our Ad, such as Facebook, Apple or Google, as it may be the case, which will process your data in accordance with its Privacy Notice (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/privacy/explanation ; Apple: https://www.apple.com/privacy/; Google: https://policies.google.com/privacy).

Google Firebase. This App uses Google Firebase, an app development service (“Firebase”) provided by Google Ireland Ltd. (“Google”). Firebase uses “cookies” or similar techniques- SDK, which are text files placed in your App and web browser. On behalf of Philips, Firebase will use information from your device such as your Device ID, IP address, your IDFA or Google Play Services ID and your MAC address, and replace them with a unique code. When you use the App we will measure the numbers of visits to the App, which pages you visit, your network connection, load times and when the App crashes. We use this information to evaluate and understand your use of the App, to test and analyze performance and ultimately optimize our products and services.



To give you a more personalized experience, we process your Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications. We also use your Cookie and Analytics information to ask you questions or inviting you to participate in surveys or research projects. When you decide to participate, we process your account credentials, responses, opinions and experiences. We use your personal data and information to improve the Services and develop new products for you in the kitchen appliances domain. Please note that we only process your Analytics information after you have provided consent in accordance with Article 6.1.(a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.



If you write a review on the app stores, we review and process your comments for product improvement purposes. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. We can only see your app store username and your comments. In this case, we consider the processing of your Customer Support Data to be based on a legitimate interest of Philips and lawful under Article 6.1. (f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. Where you require customer support, we guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section Customer support further below.