Multi-Touch Display

BDL8470QT/00
  • Discover a new level of multi touch Discover a new level of multi touch Discover a new level of multi touch
    Multi-Touch Display

    BDL8470QT/00

    Discover a new level of multi touch

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    Discover a new level of multi touch

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Discover a new level of multi touch

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Multi-Touch Display

    Discover a new level of multi touch

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

      Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen, QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments and meeting rooms.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

      Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Optical IR Touch

      With an invisible infrared grid on the top of the screen, you can enjoy amazing accuracy and fast response times, even when touched by a finger, glove or stylus. And no "ghost points".

      Compatible with all leading operating systems

      Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        84  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        213.5  cm
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4845 x 0.4845 mm
        Display colours
        1073 M
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x 3)
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • USB
        • OPS

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1926.0  mm
        Set Height
        1112.0  mm
        Set Depth
        94.9  mm
        Bezel width
        30.6mm
        VESA Mount
        600 x 500 mm, M8
        Product weight
        98.3  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        216 lb  lb

      • Convenience

        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • LAN (RJ45)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • DisplayPort
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Placement
        Landscape

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (Typical)
        400  W
        Mains power
        90 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • USB cable

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • GOST
        • FCC, Class A

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • USB cable

