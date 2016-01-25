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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    BDL5588XC/00

    Go big

    Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

    See all benefits

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

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    See all Videowall series

    Go big

    Versatile videowall display.

    • 55"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 500 cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    FailOver ensures that content is always playing

    FailOver ensures that content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Remote system management through CMND

    Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920 x 1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colours
      1073 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1400:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      12  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • External speaker connector
      Video input
      • Component (RCA)
      • Composite (RCA)
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI (x 2)
      • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      • VGA (via DVI-I)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 10
      Screen-saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI
      • IR Loop through
      Ease of installation
      Carrying Handles
      Energy-saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • Card OPS RS232
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10 W (RMS)

    • Power

      Mains power
      110-240V
      Consumption (On mode)
      110 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60 Hz
      • 480p, 60 Hz
      • 576p, 50 Hz
      • 576i, 50 Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
      • 2160p, 30 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      3.5 mm
      Set Width
      1213.4  mm
      Product weight
      29.2  kg
      Set Height
      684.2  mm
      Set Depth
      107.65  mm
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm
      Bezel width
      Top/Left: 2.3 mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2 mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • Edge alignment plates
      Optional accessories
      • Edge finishing kit
      • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CB
      • GOST
      • EPEAT

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Quick start guide
    • Edge alignment pins
    • Edge alignment plates
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
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