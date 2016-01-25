Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
FailOver ensures that content is always playing
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images
Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size
Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.
Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
Remote system management through CMND
Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.
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