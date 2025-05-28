Other items in the box
- Optional accessories: Interact dongles
75BDL4252E/00
Interactive display
This interactive display, powered by Android 14, has up to 50 touchpoints, maximising engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all of the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Improved user experience and students' engagement, security and app integration are all part of the service. Directly benefit from Google apps and services natively, including Google Classroom, Docs and Slides, and seamlessly integrate Chromebooks and other Android-native devices for simpler and more intuitive teaching and learning.
Your Philips Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you in full control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.
Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast.
Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint coatings, 7 MoH hardness.
Blue light filter to help protect eyes and avoid eye fatigue.
Palm rejection for enhanced precision.
Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers, students or employees to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favourite apps onto the Philips Collaboration display.
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 50 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.
Advanced 0 gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels. The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.
