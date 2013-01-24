Home
      Stand out

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 75"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        ADS
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75 Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 720p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
        • USB 2.0 (x 2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Convenience

        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable/disable Philips logo
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        14.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Set Width
        1683.5  mm
        Set Height
        961.7  mm
        Set Depth
        69.5 mm(D@wall mount)/91.8 mm(D@handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        66.28  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        37.86  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.74(@ wall mount)/3.61(@ handle)  inch
        Product weight
        37.5  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        82.67  lb
        VESA Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20~80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5~95% RH (No condensation)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Consumption (Max)
        305 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        150  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • HDMI cable (1.8 m)
        • M3 screw (X 1)
        • Philips logo
        • USB Cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • JPEG
        • WMV3
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • WMA
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Arabic
        • Russian
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • EPA
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide

