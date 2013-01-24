Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- HDMI cable
- IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
- Optional accessories: Cast to dongle
Search terms
Interactive classroom display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Interactive classroom display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints
Interactive classroom display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Interactive classroom display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.
Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on the screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.
Picture/Display
Interactivity
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Convenience
Dimensions
Sound
Operating conditions
Power
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Multimedia Applications
Internal Player