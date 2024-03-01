Search terms

Signage Solutions H-Line Display

55BDL6052H/00
  Brighten their day
    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL6052H/00

    Brighten their day

    Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

    Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

    Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

      High-brightness 24/7 outdoor display.

      • 55"
      • 2500 cd/m²
      • Full HD

      Automated light output with optional external light sensor

      Helping to ensure that your audience have the perfect vision at any time of day, the built-in ambient light sensor will automatically adjust the display brightness to suit its environment.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      Whenever, wherever, never show a blank screen. FailOver allows your Philips Professional Display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to make sure that your business is always on.

      High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to outdoor use

      Make a big impact in outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to ambient light that changes between strong daylight and the night.

      IP56 certification against dust and water ingress

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with PPDS Wave

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Tempered protective glass for safety and security

      Sleek and stylish high-brightness 24/7 outdoor display with tempered glass and IP56 certification for use in all weather, whether hot, cold, wet or dusty.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        6  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 Million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        HDMI 1.3 (x 1)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • Ambient Light Sensor
        Other connections
        USB 2.0 (x 1)

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        36.5/36.5/36/36 mm(T/B/R/L)
        Set Width
        1282  mm
        Set Height
        753  mm
        Set Depth
        106.2  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        50.47  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        29.65  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.18  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 mm x 600 mm/1200 mm x 400 mm M8
        Product weight
        TBD  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        TBD  lb

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Network controllable
        RJ45
        Keyboard control
        Hidden
        Ease of installation
        Carrying Handles
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        TBD  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Max)
        220 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20 ~ 45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control and AAA Batteries
        Included Accessories
        Philips logo (x 1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        English
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • EAC
        • PSE
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPD
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MT2
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control and AAA Batteries

