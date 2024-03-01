Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control and AAA Batteries
Brighten their day
Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helping to ensure that your audience have the perfect vision at any time of day, the built-in ambient light sensor will automatically adjust the display brightness to suit its environment.
Whenever, wherever, never show a blank screen. FailOver allows your Philips Professional Display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to make sure that your business is always on.
Make a big impact in outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to ambient light that changes between strong daylight and the night.
Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Sleek and stylish high-brightness 24/7 outdoor display with tempered glass and IP56 certification for use in all weather, whether hot, cold, wet or dusty.
