Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

55BDL3207X/00
    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    55BDL3207X/00

    Impressive videowall

    Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. The Philips X-Line Videowall display brings your content to life to ensure absolute audience engagement in every setting with Pure Colour Pro.

      Impressive videowall

      Inspire your team and guests

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 700 cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Ultra-narrow bezels. For distraction-free images

      Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
        Video input
        • DVI-D (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
        • Display Port1.3 (x 1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x 1)
        • Thermal sensor
        Video output
        Display Port 1.3 (x 1)
        External control
        • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
        • LAN RJ45 (x2)
        • Signal loopthrough RJ45 (x 2)

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Haze
        28%

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RJ45
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W (RMS)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        115 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        170  W
        Consumption (Max)
        340 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.50 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 2160 P 50, 60 Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100 mm x 100 mm, 6xM4xL6
        Set Width
        1213.4  mm
        Product weight
        26.17  kg
        Set Height
        684.2  mm
        Set Depth
        98.2 mm(D@WallMount)/99.35 mm(D@Handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        47.77  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.94  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 mm x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.87 (D@WallMount)/3.91 (D@Handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        3.5 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Gap pad x 3
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
        • Quick start guide (x 1)
        • Remote control and AAA batteries
        • RJ45/RS232 converter
        • Wire Clamper (x 3)
        • Power cord
        • DP cable (x1)
        • RJ45 cable (x1)
        • Edge alignment pin (x2)
        • Kit-1 (x1)
        • Kit-2 (x2)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • ETL
        • BSMI
        • PSE

