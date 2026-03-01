43BDL2050A/00
Philips Signage 2000 Series
The Philips Signage 2000 Series brings signage right back to basics – your elemental yet stylish, 16/7 display for simple integrations that don't need bells and whistles. Powered by Android 14, UHD and with 400 nits brightness.
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With 400 cd/m2 brightness, the UHD Philips Signage 2000 Series is designed to be used 16/7 – ideal for dawn to dusk businesses ready to make an impression.
Powered by Android 14, your Philips Signage 2000 Series display is designed on a professional platform with trusted connectivity and security built in. Optimised for native Android apps and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.
Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities to add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the optional CRD22 module, as well as Philips ScreenShare, plus a firm focus on reuse and recyclability, as well as sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.
FailOver basics via 5 V hotplug detection. Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver via 5 V hotplug allows you to set up a secondary content source that will automatically play in the unlikely event of the primary media feed failing.
Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 2000 Series displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and setup, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules — saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
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