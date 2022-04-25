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    Signage Solutions LED Display

    41BDL7224L/00

    Unleash your imagination even more

    No limits. No boundaries. The Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

    Signage Solutions LED Display

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    See all L-Line series

    Unleash your imagination even more

    LED Display for every form and shape

    • 41''
    • Direct View LED

    Forms any shape, L-shape corner or curvature

    The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panels come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

    Philips Active Health Monitoring

    Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

    Factory calibrated

    Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means that there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

    Dynamic Panel Connect

    Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance — resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

    Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

    Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

    Seamless linking for perfect imagery

    Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

    Dynamic Power Saving

    Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

    Conformal coating and ingress protection

    Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

    High brightness: 1200 nits / peak 1600 nits

    Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with European standard B1 DIN4102, British standard (BS476-7) and North-American standard UL94.

    Available in 3 dimensions

    Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree) and L-shape 90 degree corners.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      4:1
      Brightness uniformity
      >=97%
      Brightness after calibration
      900 nits
      Brightness before calibration
      1200 nits
      Calibration (brightness/colour)
      Supported
      Colour temperature adjust range
      4000~9500 K (by software)
      Colour temperature default
      6500±500 K
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3500:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      160  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      160  degree
      Picture enhancement
      Wide colour gamut display
      Placement
      Landscape
      Frame frequency (Hz)
      50 & 60
      Refresh rate (Hz)
      2100~3900 (14 bits: 3900 Hz)
      Usage
      Indoor

    • Convenience

      Ease of installation
      • Guide pins
      • Light weight
      Power loop through
      For 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10 A max
      Signal control loop through
      RJ45

    • Power

      Input voltage
      AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
      Black screen power cons. (W)
      <11
      Max. power cons. AC (W)
      <125
      Max. power cons. BC (W)
      <150
      Typical power cons. (W)
      <41.67

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      -20~45  °C
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~50  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10~80%
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10~85% 

    • Cabinet

      Cabinet area (m2)
      0.25
      Cabinet pixels (Dot)
      43.264
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      416 x 104
      Cabinet size (mm)
      1000 x 250 x 40
      Data connector
      RJ45
      Power connector
      3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
      Receiving card quantity
      1 pcs
      Receiving card spec.
      A5S plus
      Receiving card brand
      NovaStar
      Weight (kg)
      6.19 (±310 g)
      Cabinet diagonal (inch)
      40.6"
      Cabinet construction
      Die-Casting Aluminium
      Side angle (degree)
      90

    • Module

      LED type
      SMD 1515 Copper wire
      Pixel constitution
      1R1G1B
      LED lifetime(Hrs)
      100,000 at half brightness
      Module resolution (WxH pixels)
      104 x 104
      Pixel pitch (mm)
      2.4
      Module size (W x H in mm)
      249.9*249.9

    • Accessories

      LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
      2 pcs
      Power cable
      2 pcs
      QSG
      1 pcs

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      2 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • EN55032
      • EN55035
      • EN61000-3-2
      • EN61000-3-3
      • IEC/UL60950
      • IEC/UL62368
      • IEC62471
      • RoHS
      • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
      Fire retardancy certification
      • BS 476 Part7:1997
      • UL94
      • DIN4102-1
      Conformal coating
      hub board, backside LED module

    • Packaging Data

      Dimension of packaging (mm)
      1354 x 392 x 221
      Gross weight (KG)
      9.15

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