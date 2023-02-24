Search terms

25" Powered by Android Tableaux

25BDL4050I/00
      Run your content at all times

      Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging and with 16 GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or Wi-Fi connections.

      Low power consumption, power-free operation

      Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, and requiring a power connection only when loading new content.

      Technology for the future

      Developing technology for your sustainable future – power-free, waste-free, colourful paper poster replacements.

      Android SoC processor

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring that display specs stay up to the minute for longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        25.3  inch
        Panel resolution
        3200 x 1800
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display colours
        60,000
        Operating system
        Android 11
        Response time (typical)
        36 sec to update image

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • USB, type A
        Wi-Fi
        Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5G Hz
        Audio output
        Speaker output (earphone jack)

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10 M/100 M
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        Wi-Fi 2.4 G (802.11 b/g/n) + 5 GHz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)
        Battery bay
        4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        15° ~ 35°  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -25 ~ 50  °C
        Relative humidity
        30 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Power

        Mains power
        20 V/2.25 A adapter

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x 1)

      • Miscellaneous

        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Rockchip PX30
        Memory
        2 GB LPDDR3
        Storage
        16 GB EMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        602.4  mm
        Set Height
        357.4  mm
        Set Depth
        37.5  mm
        Wall Mount
        100 x 100 mm
        Product weight
        2.4  kg

