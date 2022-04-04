Search terms

1

Professional TV

24HFL3014P/12
  • Take control Take control Take control
    -{discount-value}
    E

    Professional TV

    24HFL3014P/12

    Take control

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Professional TV

    Take control

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Take control

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Professional TV

    Take control

    Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    Similar products

    See all EasySuite

      Take control

      Powered by CMND

      • EasySuite

      CMND&Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND&Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation - from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

      Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

      Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that you can customise with your own branding. Easily add your logo or custom background to the menu to increase the visibility of your brand.

      Mixed channel map to combine analogue and digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Translucent back cover to uncover hidden materials

      The translucent back cover will uncover hidden materials within the TV set. Ideally suited for installations within prisons and detention centres.

      Low power consumption for long battery life

      Thanks to its simple clock and alarm functions, and the auto-off LED backlight, power consumption is low. A single AA battery is all that is required to power the clock for about a year.

      Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        • LED HD TV
        • E-LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        60
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        24
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        250
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        6 (2 x 3)
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Incredible surround
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Features
        Translucent back cover

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analogue TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Rear Connectivity

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • ARC
        • HDMI 1.4
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        Scart
        • CVBS
        • RGB

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        ARC (HDMI1)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        Scart
        Power on scart

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        • Independent volume control
        Local control
        On/Off switch (side)

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        • Joystick Control Lock
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        CMND&Control
        • Remote Management over RF
        • TV Group management
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Your brand
        • Welcome Logo
        • Customisable Home Screen
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake Up Sounds
        Clock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Power control
        Green/fast start-up
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Style
        • Picture Format
        • Sound Style
        • Volume
        • Menu language
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low-Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock
        Languages
        Guest language control

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • Headphone Detection
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • WMV
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Edge Stand
        • 2 x AAA batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
        Optional
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        E
        EPREL registration number
        1069369
        EU Energy Label power
        17
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        560
        Set Height
        336
        Set Depth
        35/45
        Set width (with stand)
        560
        Set height (with stand)
        336
        Set depth (with stand)
        124
        Product weight
        3.1
        Product weight (+stand)
        3.2
        Wall-mount compatible
        • M4
        • 75 x 75 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Design and specifications are subject to change without notice
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.