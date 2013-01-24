SmartPath upgrades and
trade-ins for CT
With a SmartPath upgrade you can benefit from our advanced reconstruction technology – IMR, or iterative model reconstruction.
IMR allows you to combine virtually noise-free images and industry-leading low-contrast resolution with significantly lower doses[1]. And reconstruction time for the majority of reference protocols is less than 3 minutes*.
iCT
iCT SP
Ingenuity CT
Ingenuity Core128
Ingenuity Core
Every patient is different. Philips iPatient offers you patient-specific methods for optimal* management of both image quality and dose. This control allows for better scan-to-scan consistency.
You save time too. Scan times are automatically reduced and exam times shortened, in some cases up to 24% with 66% fewer clicks[2]. And iPatient is built to take advantage of future discoveries.
iPatient offers you personalized control of
your CT scans on a patient by patient basis
iCT
iCT SP
Ingenuity Core
Brilliance CT 64-channel with Essence technology
iDose4 Premium Package is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose4 improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts for increased diagnostic confidence. In fact up to 72% of our reference protocols can be reconstructed in less than one minute.