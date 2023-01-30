By eliminating the need for constant repositioning and complicated setups with transducers and belts, we employ adhesive electrodes in a single-use patch, gently attached to the mother's belly, to capture vital data during single pregnancies. This allows clinicians to focus on what truly matters: exceptional maternal care.
The Maternité Olympe de Gouges at CHRU de Tours has taken a step forward in foetal and maternal care by using the Philips Avalon beltless foetal monitoring solution. Hear why Dr. Franck Perrotin and his team of midwives prefer our cableless and beltless monitoring solution and how it supports patients who want to move freely during labour.
Clinical staff can concentrate on caring for the mother and rely on the technology to provide continuous monitoring even under challenging conditions. Our Avalon beltless solution, when paired with the Philips CL base station, uses electrodes instead of ultrasound to measure foetal and maternal heart rates as well as uterine contractions. This allows women to be monitored while having the freedom to move around during labour – even women with a high BMI¹ or those having epidural procedures.
Research studies show that ambulation may significantly shorten labour,2,3 reduce the need for pain relief and labour induction drugs3, and decrease the number of episiotomies2. Research also reveals less frequent abnormal heart rate patterns for women in the upright position, as well as less pain and backache4.
With the Philips Avalon beltless solution, a single beltless patch is placed on the woman’s belly and uses electrodes to measure foetal and maternal heartrate and uterine activity. This enables freedom of movement, with no need of re-positioning.
Wireless electronic foetal monitoring technology, or cardiotocography, measures infant heartbeat and uterine contractions and delivers monitoring quality comparable to cabled technology. It allows mothers to choose from a variety of positions that take advantage of gravity, widen the pelvis diameter, alleviate back pressure, or simply provide a higher level of comfort.
The Avalon beltless foetal monitoring solution is an essential component of the Avalon CL foetal monitoring system, filled with advanced technology for monitoring, measurements, and transducers.
Helping reduce the confusion between foetal and maternal heartbeats is critical to making informed clinical decisions during labour and delivery. Philips Smart Pulse technology allows you to do just that by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and foetal heart rates without the need for additional sensors like SpO2 and ECG. This means a more gentle, caring experience for both mother and baby.
The Avalon beltless foetal monitoring solution lets you prioritize the mother's care. No more transducer adjustments or cable hassles. Keep your hands free for crucial support.
Streamlined patient records with clear labels make documentation effortless. Elevate the birthing experience with Avalon, where your empathy and expertise shine.
Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the Avalon beltless foetal monitoring solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract foetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
It eliminates the need for additional cables and interfaces and the design of the reusable pod of the Avalon CL Foetal & Maternal Patch solution has smooth surfaces for ease of cleaning and disinfection.
It creates peace of mind for expectant moms. Its innovative features help reduce exposure to viruses while adding comfort and mobility.
The Avalon beltless foetal monitoring solution is an extension of the Avalon CL cableless maternal and foetal monitoring system. It consists of the reusable CL Foetal & Maternal Pod and the single-use CL Foetal & Maternal Patch.
You get the same support from your Avalon foetal monitor without the cable clutter, while using the familiar user interface. And you get the ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Foetal & Maternal Pod and a software upgrade with the CL base station. You also enhance your investment in the Avalon CL cableless maternal and foetal monitoring system by accessing additional technology with just the addition of the CL Foetal & Maternal Pod and a software upgrade.
