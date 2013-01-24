Home
Perform the complex procedures that potentially get your patients home sooner

MR Patient monitors


With Expression patient monitoring you can now elevate your monitoring capabilities from MR-level to bedside-level, and make it easier to connect with hospital IT systems.
expression mr200

Expression MR200
 

View product

expression mr496

Expression MR400
 

View product

Display
12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD
15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
Touch screen
MR compatibility
1,500 Gauss
4 W/kg SAR
3T
5,000 Gauss
7.2 uT B1 rms
4W/Kg SAR
3T
Parameters
Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
IBP
Temperature
Agents
Featured Parameters

Wireless ECG 2.0
Bedside type parameters
Advanced alarm

  • Gauss detection

Wireless ECG 3.0
Bedside - SINC - parameters
Alarm flags
Advanced alarm

  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
MAC values

Information portal/Control room display

Expression IP5
 

View product

Display

19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen

Touch screen
Special features

Wireless communication with Expression

MRI patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
HL7 and RS232 data output
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise connectivity
Optional components
Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Desk stand
Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer
