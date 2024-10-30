Search terms

Informed cardiovascular care decisions at anytime, from virtually anywhere

As a patient’s cardiovascular disease evolves, the amount and complexity of clinical and administrative data continue to grow. This requires cross-disciplinary collaboration and data that is usable, accurate and actionable. Philips provides clinically smart diagnostic solutions that help strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway and improve the cardiac care experience for patients and staff. Our cardiology solutions surface the right insights, accessible virtually anywhere, that lead to a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes tailored for each patient.

Cardiovascular care ecosystem

One intuitive workspace to connect cardiovascular care

Informed decisions require connecting the data for each patient in the cardiovascular care ecosystem. Enable a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage all cardiovascular information in one intuitive workspace for informed clinical decisions, streamlining workflow for cross-departmental and cross-institutional collaboration.

Featured products in Cardiology Informatics

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

Echo workflow

Streamline echocardiography workflow 

Experience the flexibility of Philips Ultrasound Workspace, and experience a new world of echocardiography workflow. Ultrasound workflow allows for greater efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.

Cath Lab workflow

Enhance Cath lab workflow and patient care

A single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. Xper Information Management presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management that can help enhance efficiency and improves and simplifies workflow.

MR Reading

Enhanced cardiac MR reading experience

Have side-by-side review of single, multiple or all available cardiac series in default or user-defined viewing protocols. MR Cardiac processing and reporting includes multimodality 2D and 3D viewing and a functional analysis module to address common MR cardiac clinical questions. It is designed to reduce reading time through automated and enhanced customizable workflow with comparison with priors, side-by-side applications and a consolidated findings dashboard.

Clinical workflow

Enhance clinical workflow with dedicated applications

Become immediately connected through interactive dashboards to access the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. Discover Philips PerformanceBridge, a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your CVIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.

