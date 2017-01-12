Home
A proven safety risk
Alarm fatigue

Patients and alarms

More than just a nuisance


The proliferation of alarms generated by monitoring systems is a growing concern for anyone committed to patient safety. Exposure to excess alarms in care settings, especially non-actionable alarms, can result in desensitisation among the clinicians that they are intended to alert, a syndrome called alarm fatigue.

Alarm fatigue can lead to reflexive silencing of alarms, breaking monitoring protocols and missing true positive alarms—placing a burden on caregivers and jeopardising their ability to care for patients.
When an alarm goes off you want to make sure it is clinically relevant.”

Ineke van de Pol

ICU nurse practitioner, St. Antonius Hospital, The Netherlands

An insider’s view of
alarm overload

For short-staffed nurses, false alarms are more than annoyances. Most nurses say they are affected by alarm fatigue, 1 which can cause stress, depression, reduced productivity and burnout. This video attempts to illustrate what it’s like to care for a patient in today’s alarm-filled environment.
Watch
and listen
A quick survey

Taking alarm management from concept to reality

 

Discover where you stand when it comes to alarm management. We invite you to participate in this survey taking alarm management from concept to reality.*

 

* All data will remain anonymous.
Take the survey

Excessive false alerts
impact a hospital on many levels

Missing actionable alarms jeopardises patient safety.
Patient harm as a result of over-alarming can have costly repercussions from transfers to the ICU, extended length of stay and litigation.
The lack of alarm customisation for individual patients can create excessive nuisance alarms.
About 10% of nursing time is lost responding to non-actionable alarms.
A stressful, noise-filled work environment can contribute to staff burnout.
Non-compliance can be costly, as health care moves from volume to value-based care models.
5 key facts about alarm fatigue


When you consider that patients, staff and families may be exposed to up to 700 alarms a day, 2 it’s no surprise that alarm fatigue is a serious problem. Yet few hospitals have comprehensive programs to manage “alarm pollution” and there is no clear evidence-based practice because no two patients or units are exactly the same. Understanding the scope of the problem is an important first step. Start by educating yourself and your colleagues with these facts from recent research.

Tell us a little about yourself and download the 2-pager.
Download now

Subscribe

Become the alarm advocate in your unit. Now!

 

Tell us a little about yourself and receive 3 emails with material that can help you raise awareness about alarm management at your hospital.
Subscribe now
Alarm management:
become the expert

Philips is
here to help

Learn about our proven methods
The price for patients

Find out why you should protect your patients
Find out more

What drives alarm fatigue?

Discover new facts and approaches for making effective change
Learn more
Get some practical guidance

Success stories, exclusive case studies and proven solutions
Read more

