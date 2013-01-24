Identify issues and risks earlier to improve patient care while reducing the overall cost of care. Provide consistency and completeness of reporting and help healthcare providers become more productive. Analytics is the next frontier in healthcare.
The Clinical Collaboration Platform is leading the way with analytics modules that provide real-time intelligence for better decision making.
Gain insight into department operational and system performance through real-time data aggregation from diverse sources.
Access analytical data anywhere using zero-footprint dashboards with configurable thresholds.
Business analytics
A real-time dashboard provides administrators with the key performance indicators they need to make critical business decisions that affect patient care and quality reporting for payers. Instead of spending hours collecting report data from EMR, RIS, PACS and other systems, departmental managers get immediate insight they can use to improve productivity and utilization.
Smart Gain real-time insights into the business side of imaging for critical decision support.
Comprehensive Monitor performance dynamics including study volume, modality mix, patient type, report turnaround time and critical results notifications.
Efficient Use analytics to optimize workflow, cost control and patient care.
Intelligent information for improved productivity To guide your imaging department to a higher level of performance, you need a thorough understanding of where your key metrics stand now. Gain the insight you need without recording metrics in inefficient, time-consuming logbooks. Without downloading data from multiple RIS, PACS and EMR systems. And without the complexity and confusion of manually triangulating data from different sources in different formats.
Strategic planning A web-based, agile analytics portal, Vue Beyond accesses the Vue platform and supplies real-time feedback on key departmental performance indicators — allowing you to identify bottlenecks, develop improvement plans, and fine-tune your resource planning. Gain immediate insight into resource utilization, what requires attention, and how to improve patient and referring physician satisfaction. Reduce patient wait times and report turnaround times. Optimize workflow speed, productivity and efficiency across multiple sites and departments with one simple solution.
Remote Monitoring
A log-in through a secure remote connection enables expert technical support for your entire platform — anytime, virtually anywhere in the world. With customer-defined thresholds, tiered service alert levels and the expertise of our support engineers, we’re able to remotely detect and resolve most issues before you’re even aware of the problem.
Proactive Enable the productive performance of your medical imaging and healthcare IT equipment.
Responsive Philips engineering professionals can quickly troubleshoot your medical imaging and health IT equipment around the clock.
Cost-effective Pay as you go to have the operational information you need available virtually anywhere, anytime.
Data security To maintain secure data communications between our Remote Management System central servers and your Clinical Collaboration Platform, we use Philips Secure Remote Service Access (SRSA) to create a secure connection through the internet, using your compatible VPN device or a Philips-supplied SSL or IPSec VPN appliance.
Timely system updates With our Remote Management System, staying current couldn’t be easier. Many upgrades are delivered over our secure internet connection, so you get them quickly and conveniently, with no need for an onsite engineer.
Some products/solutions are only available in selected countries.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
