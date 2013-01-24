Home
Philips Incisive CT
    Incisive thinking leads to smart approaches

    Philips Incisive CT empowers your organization to deliver on the promise of value-based healthcare. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together in one very smart CT scanner for wise decisions every step of the way. Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the CT experience for patients and staff, enable smart clinical decision-making and increase efficiency.

     

    How do you improve the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization? How do you maintain efficiency in the face of health system consolidation and an outcomes-based environment?

     

    Discover how incisive thinking  leads to smart approaches from the start, helping you meet your most pressing financinal, clinical and operational goals.

     

     

    Results that matter

    Elevates your business

    Reduce operational costs to meet financial objectives:

    • Tube for Life guarantee1
    • Stay up-to-date with Technology Maximizer
    • Expansive in-room upgradeability
    Delivers intelligence that adapts to you
    Speed workflow and expand clinical breadth:

    • Do more from the scanner with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
    • Simplify review with IntelliSpace Portal
    • Enhance image quality with iDose4, O-MAR and 70 kV scanning 
    • 70 kV scanning
    Reduce downtime and improve efficiency and care in imaging
    Brings predictability to an unpredictable world

    Reduce downtime and improve efficiency and care:

    • Minimize unplanned downtime with proactive monitoring
    • Resolve issues quickly with remote services
    • Take control of radiation dose management with DoseWise Portal
    • Focus on continuous improvement with Performance Bridge
    ¹Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
      Tube for Life guarantee¹ - the offer of a lifetime

       

      We believe so strongly in the reliability of our vMRC CT scan tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the entire life of the system at no cost to you. This can help you to lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000.2

      Replacement tubes
      Tube for life
      ¹Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

       

      2Actual operating costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital or imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over a ten-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of three years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result. 

      No ordinary tube

       

      Philips has been perfecting X-ray tubes for more than 100 years, and we’ve put everything we know into the vMRC X-ray tube. A product of precision German manufacturing, the vMRC tube is made and rigorously tested at the Philips R&D Center of Excellence in Hamburg, Germany.

       

      Click the hotspots below to learn more about the components that help make our vMRC X-ray tube so reliable.

            ¹Life of the product (or CT system) is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

            2Actual operation costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital/imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over 10-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of three years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result.

            3Based on a study performed at Oz Radiology Group. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

            4Data collected across Philips portfolio of scanners using Remote Services.

