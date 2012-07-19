The three main challenges when planning treatment are:
Philips NeuroSuite with the Azurion FD20/15 X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. The design allows the FD15 detector to be positioned close to the patient’s head, covering the head and neck region until vertebra C3*. This results in high quality images at low X-ray dose.
*In 95% of the patient population.
Patient:
Patient:
New technologies and devices make it more challenging than ever to efficiently navigate to the feeding vessel and accurately position devices - all while avoiding arterial dissection and spasms and minimising contrast agent and radiation use.
After aneursym treatment, check proper device placement and deployment in the context of the feeding vessel, the neck, and the sac of the aneurysm. Efficiently measure the effect of the device placed and check for possible arterial dissections while the patient is still on the table.
Helps you reduce dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.
*SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.