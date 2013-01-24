Home
Disinfectants
transducer care large

 

 

 

 

 

Disinfectants and Cleaning Solutions for Philips Ultrasound

Compatible disinfectants and cleaning solutions for your Ultrasound system and transducers

This document lists the disinfectants and cleaning solutions that are compatible with your Philips Ultrasound systems and transducers. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions when using disinfectants and cleaning solutions.

 

Because of the large number of available cleaning and disinfection products, it is impossible to have an all-inclusive list. If you are unsure of the suitability of a particular product, please contact your Philips representative for more information.

 

If your specific transducer is not listed in the documentation, see your system User Manual, which contains information that is specific to your system and transducers.

 

For your convenience, this information is published in the following languages:
English
български
简体中文
繁體中文
Hrvatski
Česky
Dansk
Nederlands
Eesti keeles
Suomi
Français  
Deutsch
Ελληνικά
Magyar
Bahasa Indonesia
Italiano
日本語
Қазақша
한국어
Latviešu
Lietuvių
Македонски
Norsk
Polski
Português
Română
Русский
Srpski
Slovensky
Español
Svenska
Türkçe
Українська мова

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

