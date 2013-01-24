Home
Shear wave
Shear wave elastography

Shear wave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment

Simplify liver assessment with noninvasive tools

Obtaining liver stiffness measurements with Philips shear wave elastography is surprisingly easy and fast even on difficult-to-image patients. It’s noninvasive, making it a quick, simple step for sonographers and virtually painless for patients.

What is it?
Philips elastography generates shear waves inside the liver by using acoustic force from a focused ultrasound beam. The system monitors shear wave propagation and measures its velocity, then displays it in a format that is easy to interpret.

Noninvasive liver fibrosis assessment

Noninvasive liver assessment made easy

 

The liver stiffness measurement is captured in seconds through a simple noninvasive scan

Chronic Hepatitis C Worldwide

  • 130-150 million people affected
  • 4.7 million new cases annually
  • 350,000-500,000 deaths annually
