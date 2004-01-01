Search terms

Capsule Chart Xpress

Intelligent solution for charting vital signs

Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR. With Chart Xpress, charting vital signs can be performed in seconds, giving care teams more time with patients.

Increases time for direct patient care

Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.

Creates cost efficiencies

Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.

May improve accuracy and timeliness of data

Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.

