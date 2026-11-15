Supports in viewing and evaluating CT Angiography (CTA) cases, on contrast enhanced and whole-body CTA scans, acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family for the inspection of contrast-enhanced vessels.
Provides automatic, semi-automatic and manual bone removal functions for body and skull as well as automatic extraction of the vessel navigation-path. Review modes includes Volume Rendering, Maximum Intensity Projection, Volume Intensity Projection, Axial/ Coronal/Sagittal orientation, and curved MPR view with cross sections.
The application is embedded within the Multi-Modality advanced vessel analysis offering side by side review of multiple spectral results.