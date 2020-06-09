Search terms
SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.

Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].
Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis and treatment planning (segmentation for example, manual feeder detection). Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard. There is also no need to switch applications because the entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and postprocessing can be done in SmartCT and on the TSM.
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical creates CBCT images to help spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The new protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in images with improved image appearance compared to conventional cone beam acquisition techniques. SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical is our improved CBCT protocol for neurovascular care with a fast 8 secs trajectory, metal artifact and motion compensation algorithms to further improve image quality.
The Dual Phase Cerebral acquisition offers two consecutive contrast-enhanced cone beam CT scans of the brain. In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. This acquisition can be done with an intra-arterial as well as with intravenous contrast injection.
Assessing impact of embolization devices, like flow diverters, on blood flow right after deployment is crucial. AneurysmFlow is designed to provide relevant information based on quantification of blood flow changes.
