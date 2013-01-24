Conversion Kit for breast pumps Breast pump to bottle conversion

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
No need to transfer milk from one container to another, thereby maintaining nutrients and beneficial properties. Designed for home and hospital settings, Philips Avent Converters allow your nursing mothers to express directly into reusable Philips Avent bottles or cups. Kit is not made with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex.
Perfect for storage
Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge or freezer for later use. Simply replace sealing disc or lid with a Philips Avent Teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk.
Widely compatible
This Philips Avent conversion kit is widely compatible with most manual and single or twin electric breast pumps on the market.
