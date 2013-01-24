Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

VISIQ Not just a new ultrasound, a new vision

VISIQ

Not just a new ultrasound, a new vision

Find similar products

The Philips VISIQ system is designed to provide high-quality images – wherever and whenever care takes place. Philips has integrated more than 30 years of imaging technology into a transducer that fits comfortably in your hand.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
It’s what’s inside that counts || Ultra mobile

It’s what’s inside that counts

Philips has taken advantage of advances in miniaturization to integrate a sophisticated broadband digital beamformer and powerful image acquisition module into the transducer, and designed it to work with a compact tablet display.
Image quality as good as a cart based... || Ultra performance

Image quality as good as a cart based system

VISIQ incorporates clinically proven technologies resulting in cart-based performance in a small format system that helps you easily and quickly get the high-quality images you need to make your decisions with confidence. Philips clinically-proven SonoCT acquires multiple lines of sight and compounds them in real time. Your images have few artifacts, improved contrast resolution and better defined tissue margins.
Smartphone-like user interface || Ultra simple

Smartphone-like user interface

If you’re familiar with smartphones, you’ll quickly become comfortable with VISIQ’s touchscreen user interface. Touch-screen gestures allow you to tap on icons to open features, pinch zoom in and out of images, and pan the screen to easily adjust your Doppler gate and scroll through images.
Providing remarkable mobility || Ultra mobile

Providing remarkable mobility

VISIQ’s thin, lightweight tablet has a built-in kickstand, can be placed on a bedside tray or table to view its exceptional, high-definition images. VISIQ’s slim, ergonomically designed stand is easy to move quickly from bed to bed and carrying it from clinic to clinic is a breeze. Its slim carry bag makes transporting the system easy, allowing you to deliver high quality care, whether in traditional or remote locations.
No-touch intelligent optimization || Ultra performance

No-touch intelligent optimization

XRES adaptive image processing enhances image quality through millions of calculations. XRES works in tandem with SonoCT to further reduce artifacts and improve contrast resolution and border definition. AutoSCAN, our no-touch intelligent optimization capability, automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts the image gain while scanning to achieve enhanced uniformity and tissue brightness. Tissue Harmonic Imaging produces high-quality imaging with reduced artifacts, enhanced clarity and increased detail resolution.
So advanced, it’s simple || Ultra simple

So advanced, it’s simple

With precisely the information you need at your fingertips – nothing more, nothing less – you can make fast, informed decisions, enhance patient care, and increase patient satisfaction. This interactive multi-touch ultrasound system delivers just the right features and on-screen controls you need to perform the task at hand – whether it's conducting a well-being exam for an expectant mother or diagnosing abdominal bleeding.
Ready when you are || Ultra mobile

Ready when you are

VISIQ wakes from sleep mode and is ready to start scanning in a few seconds. Its battery life supports over 2.5 hours of back to back scanning, making on-the-go ultrasound a reality. Use built-in WiFi for DICOM data transfer to hospital and cloud PACS, to easily share and store images.
Collage of doctors who help to care at home

Click here to see videos from your colleagues regarding VISIQ  
 

Hear about their first impressions using the VISIQ ultrasound system

 

 

Learn more
Collage of doctors who help to care at home

Click here to see videos from your colleagues regarding VISIQ  
 

Hear about their first impressions using the VISIQ ultrasound system

 

 

Learn more

Hear what your colleagues are saying about VISIQ

video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image

First impressions using the VISIQ ultrasound system

My experience with VISIQ

How does VISIQ perform in different clinical settings?

Professor Dirk-André Clevert

Section Chief, Interdisciplinary Ultrasound-Center, Department of Clinical Radiology, University of Munich-Grosshadern Campus

Dr. Michael C. Bartfield

Founder of PrimeOBGYN in Orlando, Florida, USA, assistant professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, and a board-certified general obstetrician/gynecologist

Dr. Michael Ruma

Maternal–Fetal Medicine specialist at Perinatal Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

Hear what your colleagues are saying about VISIQ

video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image

First impressions using the VISIQ ultrasound system

My experience with VISIQ

How does VISIQ perform in different clinical settings?

Professor Dirk-André Clevert

Section Chief, Interdisciplinary Ultrasound-Center, Department of Clinical Radiology, University of Munich-Grosshadern Campus

Dr. Michael C. Bartfield

Founder of PrimeOBGYN in Orlando, Florida, USA, assistant professor at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, and a board-certified general obstetrician/gynecologist

Dr. Michael Ruma

Maternal–Fetal Medicine specialist at Perinatal Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.
video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image
video thumbnail image

For which clinical applications did you use VISIQ?

How can VISIQ help clinicians and patients?

For which clinical applications did you use VISIQ?

How can VISIQ help clinicians and patients?

Dr. Shashikala Bhat

Ob/Gyn at the TMA Pai Hospital, an associated hospital of Manipal University in Udupi, Karnataka, India.

Prof. Michael Kawooya

MB, ChB, MMed, PhD, Ernest Cook Ultrasound Research and Education Institute, Kampala, Uganda

Dr. Shashikala Bhat

Ob/Gyn at the TMA Pai Hospital, an associated hospital of Manipal University in Udupi, Karnataka, India.

Prof. Michael Kawooya

MB, ChB, MMed, PhD, Ernest Cook Ultrasound Research and Education Institute, Kampala, Uganda

Find the right transducer for your system

 

Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.

 

Product catalog     Care and cleaning
visiq

Find the right transducer for your system

 

Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.

 

Product catalog     Care and cleaning
visiq

Supporting you at every turn 

philips_ultrasound_education

Education

Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies


Learning center
philips_ultrasound_system_customer_services

Customer services

Taking care of your systems so you can focus on delivering better care, to more people, at a lower cost

Service agreements
financial_solutions_from_philips_medical_capital

Financial solutions

Innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community


Philips medical capital

Supporting you at every turn 

philips_ultrasound_education

Education

Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies


Learning center
philips_ultrasound_system_customer_services

Customer services

Taking care of your systems so you can focus on delivering better care, to more people, at a lower cost

Service agreements
financial_solutions_from_philips_medical_capital

Financial solutions

Innovative financing solutions tailored for the healthcare community


Philips medical capital

Additional Videos

Dr Ruma - Do VISIQ images provide you with the confidence to make clinical decisions?
Dr Ruma - What would you like to tell your colleagues about your experience with VISIQ?
Dr Bhat - What are the highlights of VISIQ?
Dr Bhat - What is an example of how VISIQ could be used in training new ultrasound users?
Prof Kawooya - How did you use VISIQ?
Prof Kawooya - What are the appealing aspects of VISIQ?

Documents

VISIQ Product Brochure

White paper: Dr Bartfield - Evaluating a novel ultrasound system in a growing Ob/Gyn practice

White paper: Dr Ruma - Ultra portability without sacrificing high-quality imaging capability

White paper: Prof Kawooya - Reinventing ultrasound: Experience in a low-resourced setting

Additional Videos

 

Dr Ruma - Do VISIQ images provide you with the confidence to make clinical decisions?
Dr Ruma - What would you like to tell your colleagues about your experience with VISIQ?
Dr Bhat - What are the highlights of VISIQ?
Dr Bhat - What is an example of how VISIQ could be used in training new ultrasound users?
Prof Kawooya - How did you use VISIQ?
Prof Kawooya - What are the appealing aspects of VISIQ?

Documents

 

VISIQ Product Brochure

White paper: Dr Bartfield - Evaluating a novel ultrasound system in a growing Ob/Gyn practice

White paper: Dr Ruma - Ultra portability without sacrificing high-quality imaging capability

White paper: Prof Kawooya - Reinventing ultrasound: Experience in a low-resourced setting

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand