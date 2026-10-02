Philips Fusion and Navigation enables multi-modality image fusion and needle navigation with Ultrasound, empowering the user to make confident decisions even in challenging cases. Streamlined workflow allows clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET/CBCT images with live ultrasound in under 1 minute, while needle navigation aids in guiding procedures for small or difficult-to-access lesions. Enhance the experience for patients and staff, streamline your workflows, and drive better outcomes.