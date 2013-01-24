microTEE Ultrasound imaging

MicroTEE on the iE33 system provides critical information to help diagnose and treat tiny patients. Now surgeons and interventionalists can obtain important cardiac function information before, during, and after interventional procedures.
For the most critical newborns, microTEE gives key insights
In the past, Transesophageal Echo (TEE) could not be performed on infants. Philips microTEE on the iE33 ultrasound system answers your need for high-performance, real-time imaging of newborns, providing information that may change patient management.
Versatile imaging designed to enhance critical care
The microTEE provides a critical tool for the care of tiny, sick patients. It supports Doppler, color flow, harmonic imaging, M-mode, and 2D analysis. The microTEE joins the Live 3D TEE for children and adults, as well as the MiniMultiplane TEE for infants. Now clinicians can obtain important cardiac function information in the NICU, OR, Echo and Cath Lab.
Proven results make a clinical difference
The transducer can be used to identify residual defects in need of repair while patients are still in-suite. In a study of 42 patients,* the microTEE transducer was used successfully to image 100% of the patients, with no complications or clinically significant changes in hemodynamic or ventilation variables. Information from microTEE assessment during surgery resulted in surgical revision for 6 of the 42 patients.*
* Zyblewski SC, Shirali G, Graham E, et al. Initial Experience With a Miniaturized Multiplane Tranesophageal Probe in Small Infants Undergoing Cardiac Operations. Annals of Thoracic Surgery. 2010: 89:1900-4
