Oro-nasal mask Oro-nasal mask

Oro-nasal mask AF421

Oro-nasal mask

Philips Respironics AF421 is a cost-effective single-use oro-nasal mask for both pediatric* and adult** patients.

Features
CleanClip shell || Enhance performance

CleanClip for easy storage

CleanClip shell can be used for storage while mask is not in use.
Leak symbol || Easy to use

Easy set-up

Leak symbol on mask makes ventilator set-up easier
Bellows-style cushion || Enhances patient comfort

Reduce leaks and increase comfort

Bellows-style cushion reduces leaks and increases comfort
Talon-style headgear clips || Easy to use

Easy reattaching

Talon-style headgear clips for easy headgear reattaching
AF421 Versatility || Enhances patient comfort

Entrainment elbows available for various ventilator systems

The AF421 is available with three differen elbow configurations for use with various ventilatior systems.
Forehead pad hinge || Easy to use

Easy access

Forehead pad hinge allows easy oral access
  • *AF421 (small) and (medium) sizes are indicated for use with pediatric patients 7 years or older and >20 kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
  • **AF421 (large) and (extra large) sizes are to be used on patients >30kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
  • This mask is intended to provide an interface for application of CPAP or bi-level therapy to patients. The mask is intended for single use in the hospital/institutional environment only.

  • *AF421 (small) and (medium) sizes are indicated for use with pediatric patients 7 years or older and >20 kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
  • **AF421 (large) and (extra large) sizes are to be used on patients >30kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
  • This mask is intended to provide an interface for application of CPAP or bi-level therapy to patients. The mask is intended for single use in the hospital/institutional environment only.

