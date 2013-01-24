The Respironics NM3 monitors physiologic gas exchange, deadspace, and alveolar tidal volume, and a host of accessory parameters. This valuable insight helps you answer the toughest clinical questions, throughout the continuum of care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Respironics NM3 non-invasively monitors volumetric (VCO2) and end-tidal (EtCO2) capnography. Clinicians can use this information to minimize the duration of mechanical ventilation and optimize the potential for successful extubation when managing critically ill patients.
Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitoring for all patients
This system provides mainstream or sidestream CO2 monitoring for intubated and non-intubated patients.
Interface with V200 enriches data collection
This system has a direct interface with the V200 ventilator to expand data collection and display.
VentAssist option provides real-time guidance and advice
VentAssist supports lung protective strategies for adult patients by providing an intuitive representation of patient status and advice on ventilation settings. Clinicians receive guidance based on six key parameters. They have the peace of mind that their patients are appropriately supported and a sense of control that an open loop system will not change settings.
Portable and adaptable monitoring
The portable and adaptable monitoring, on and off conventional ventilators.
