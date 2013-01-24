Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Respironics Respiratory profile monitor

Respironics NM3

Respiratory profile monitor

The Respironics NM3 monitors physiologic gas exchange, deadspace, and alveolar tidal volume, and a host of accessory parameters. This valuable insight helps you answer the toughest clinical questions, throughout the continuum of care.

Features
Advanced monitoring

Advanced monitoring to improve ventilation

The Respironics NM3 non-invasively monitors volumetric (VCO2) and end-tidal (EtCO2) capnography. Clinicians can use this information to minimize the duration of mechanical ventilation and optimize the potential for successful extubation when managing critically ill patients.
Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitor...

Mainstream and sidestream CO2 monitoring for all patients

This system provides mainstream or sidestream CO2 monitoring for intubated and non-intubated patients.
Interface with V200

Interface with V200 enriches data collection

This system has a direct interface with the V200 ventilator to expand data collection and display.
VentAssist option

VentAssist option provides real-time guidance and advice

VentAssist supports lung protective strategies for adult patients by providing an intuitive representation of patient status and advice on ventilation settings. Clinicians receive guidance based on six key parameters. They have the peace of mind that their patients are appropriately supported and a sense of control that an open loop system will not change settings.
Portable and adaptable

Portable and adaptable monitoring

The portable and adaptable monitoring, on and off conventional ventilators.
