Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.
Intelligent lifecycle management
Scalable for multi-site deployment
Hardware-agnostic, standards-compliant repository
Secure clinical data cloud archiving for business continuity
Mobile web app image capture
EMR connected via embedded HL7 engine
Metadata tagging for searchability and easy data migration
Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
Philips Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology behind this radiology information system offers smart resource management of medical images and patient data, with a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere to help healthcare systems enhance patient care.
With the integrated Philips radiology image management PACS Diagnostic Workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis for patient images and Al-enabled* insights for healthcare organizations. Our radiology PACS/integrated PACS solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling for picture archiving and communication for digital medical images and associated data.
