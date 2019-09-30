Search terms

MRCAT Pelvis

MR-RT clinical application

MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.

MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy for male and female pelvic cancer patients with soft-tissue tumors using MRI as a single-modality solution. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s outstanding soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.

The dedicated MRCAT Pelvis imaging protocol includes a single, high-resolution, multi-contrast mDIXON sequence as the source for MRCAT generation. This scan is accelerated by Compressed SENSE, promoting patient comfort by minimizing time in the scanner. Moreover, it is standardized to deliver consistent results. A complementary 3D T2W scan provides high geometric accuracy and high-resolution image quality to support accurate delineation of target and critical structures. The total imaging protocol takes less than 15 minutes.

MRCAT images are automatically generated using the mDIXON scan as source. Embedded image post-processing runs in the background, parallel to image acquisition, adding no time to the scanning session. Smart, validated algorithms enable automatic tissue segmentation and assignment of continuous Hounsfield units to deliver MRCAT images with CT-like density information for dose calculations.

MRCAT images have high geometric accuracy* and validation studies have shown that MRCAT-based dose plans are robust and as accurate** as CT-based plans promoting confidence in dose planning.

The MR-based image sets with continuous Hounsfield units enable CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT. You can also use MRCAT data to generate MR-based digitally reconstructed radiographs (DRRs) to allow for patient positioning using bony structure.

To successfully bring MR-only radiotherapy into your clinical routine, we recognize that you must look beyond the imaging itself and address important steps such as patient marking, position verification, and quality assurance. We are prepared to support you throughout this process. To this end, we offer dedicated workflow descriptions, best practice sharing and tailored training support, designed to provide assistance as you adopt this new treatment paradigm.

Compatibility MR system
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T MR-RT, Ambition 1.5T MR-RT and Elition 3.0T MR-RT
Compatibility MR system
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T MR-RT, Ambition 1.5T MR-RT and Elition 3.0T MR-RT
Compatibility MR system
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T MR-RT, Ambition 1.5T MR-RT and Elition 3.0T MR-RT
  • *Accurate means: MRCAT image acquisition provides < ± 1 mm geometric accuracy of image data in < 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and < ± 2 mm geometric accuracy of image data in < 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV)*. * Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume
  • **The simulated dose based on MRCAT images does not differ (Gamma analysis criterion 3%/3mm realized in 99% of voxels within the PTV or exceeding 75% of the maximum dose) in 95% of the pelvic cancer patients when compared with CT-based plan for EBRT

