Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Diagnostic imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
MRI coils
Breast imaging solution
Breast imaging solution
MR coil
MRI coils
Breast imaging solution
MR coil
MRI coils
A positioning mattress to position dS Flex coil that can be used in combination with the NVS Spine coil for breast imaging. The support enables bilateral breast MR imaging using dS SENSE.
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Breast imaging solution
(234.96 KB)
See all
Clinical image gallery
3D T2w VISTA (MPR) - Breast
eTHRIVE - Breast
T2w SPAIR - Breast
3D T2w VISTA - Breast
T1w TSE - Breast
Documentation
Breast imaging solution
PDF
|
234.96 KB
Philips - Breast imaging solution MR coil - Philips