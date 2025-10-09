Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.