Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Save time
Save time
Save time
Save time
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Experience ease-of-use
Experience ease-of-use
Experience ease-of-use
Experience ease-of-use
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Save time
Save time
Save time
Save time
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Experience ease-of-use
Experience ease-of-use
Experience ease-of-use
Experience ease-of-use
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
View product
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.
View product
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
View product
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This highly advanced suite allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions, with superb consistency and efficiency. It’s a whole new opportunity to improve care and your financial results.
View product
Move to a hybrid suite with confidence with the Azurion 7 with 20'' flat detector. This new-generation image guided therapy solution lets you perform open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Clinical excellence unites with workflow innovation to support you in delivering outstanding patient care, and increasing operational efficiency.
View product
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
View product
Philips Allura 3D-RA generates extensive 3D visualization of vascular pathologies from a single rotational angiography run. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral vasculature.
View product
Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.
View product
FlexVision XL is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.