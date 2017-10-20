Search terms

Azurion 3 F15

Image-guided therapy system

Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.

With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.

With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.

Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.

Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.

As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.

As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.

Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.

Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system helps you to save time. Team members can work on all activities in the control and exam room without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.

With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.

With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
With ProcedureCards, you can simplify and standardise system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.

Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.

Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
Azurion is designed to make your procedures flow. All Azurion systems have the same standardised user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs. On screen, you can see easily information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Users can instinctively move the system with the distinctly shaped buttons.
As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.

As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.

As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
As your requirements change you can easily integrate extra functionality and third-party applications. That is because the concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardised hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies to evolve with you.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.

Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.

Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.
Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology and organisation to meet new challenges through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive clinical, technical and business-related courses are designed to help you meet the need to control costs, streamline workflow and improve patient care.

Regulatory information
Manufacturer address
Product risks
  • 1. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.
  • 2. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
  • 4. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).

