CMS Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ with 15'' Flatscreen Display

Philips CMS: Datex-Ohmeda Modulus 2/2+ Mounting Kit
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-01 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 Satellite Racks; alarm Box/Flat Panel Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plates (2); 90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.