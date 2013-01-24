CMS Blease Frontline Plus with 10'' Flatscreen

Blease Frontline Plus Mounting Kit
Available to order directly from Blease Kit Includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M series Pivot Arm mount for Philips CMS M1095A Flatscreen display. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a 'pass-through' channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate;
90 lb (40.8 kg) counterweight.