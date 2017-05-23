Home
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor on a Mounting Plate.

Features
Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting Plate Kit

M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate Kit Includes: Mounting Plate.
Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting Plate with Universal Clamp Kit

M8040A #A02 Philips Mounting Plate with Universal Clamp Kit Includes: Mounting Plate; Universal; Screws M4x16.

