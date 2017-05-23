Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-11 Kit Includes;
12" x 12" (30.5 x 30.5 cm) M-Series® Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm); Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Display Mounting Bracket; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU