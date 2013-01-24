IntelliVue MP60/70: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-03 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; 13" (33 cm) Channel for Julian accessory track; Channel Cover.