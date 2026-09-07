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Capnography
Flow Sensor Neonatal
Flow Sensor Neonatal
Spirometry
Capnography
Flow Sensor Neonatal
Spirometry
Capnography
Flow Sensor Neonatal Spirometry combined CO2/flow, infant, ET: <4mm, (color: violet)
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Specifications
Gas Spirometry
Patient Application
Neonatal
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1014A
Product Category
Gas
Product Type
Spirometry
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.780 kg
Packaging Unit
10 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Philips - Flow Sensor Neonatal Spirometry - Philips