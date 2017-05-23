5 lead set shielded grabber chest AAMI OR, white colored, easy to manage trunk lead wires with orange connector to trunk cable. Chest lead color coded grabbers. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length 1.0m (3.3 ft). Must be used with trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A.
