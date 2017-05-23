Search terms

Cbl SpO2 9-pin D-sub 1.1m adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Adapter Cable

8-pin to 9-pin D-sub input connector. Length: 1m (3.3'). Nellcor SpO2 Sensor Adapter Cable (use with M1902/3/4B)

Specifications

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1131A; M1132A; M1133A; M1134A; M1901B; M1902B; M1903B; M1904B; M1191T; M1192T; M1193T; M1196T
