Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.250 kg
Packaging Unit
1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
M1680A; M1532A; M1682A; M1537A; M1684A; M1557A; M1681A; M1533A; M1683A; M1538A; M1685A; M1558A